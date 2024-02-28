The 2nd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways has completed the construction of an evacuation center in Narra town.

Spanning 28.90 x 50 meters, the evacuation center is outfitted with essential facilities, including a generator set room, pump room, and garbage collection area.

“The said project is a significant step towards strengthening the community resilience to natural disasters, fostering a sense of security and preparedness. It underscores the Department’s commitment to deliver quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the community,” the department said in a statement.

The facility is designed to accommodate and support evacuees during emergencies and calamities, the facility underscores a proactive approach to enhancing community resilience.