The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said it is ready again to aid motorists, especially those traveling to their hometowns for the “Undas” (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) weekend.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the program dubbed as “Lakbay Alalay” has been reactivated where different teams are prepared to help travelers while they are on the road.

It will be operational along strategic locations all over the country starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday until noon on Nov. 2.

“Our teams will be working on a round-the-clock shift to provide emergency assistance to travelers and ensure major thoroughfares are well-maintained and free from obstruction and potholes,” Bonoan said.

The groups are composed of uniformed field and crew personnel with maintenance equipment on standby at navy blue-colored tents along identified stations.

Bonoan also ordered implementing offices with ongoing projects to ensure that proper safety signages and traffic advisories are posted by contractors, to prevent traffic slowdown along major roads and routes leading to cemeteries.

He added that they are in close coordination with other government entities such as the Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police, and local government units for any required assistance.

In Proclamation 79, President Ferdinand R. Marcos declared Oct. 31 as a special non-working holiday in the country, to give Filipinos more time to spend with their families during the “Undas” observance. (PNA)

