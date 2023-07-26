Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has encouraged drivers and operators to organize themselves into a cooperative or corporation to play a vital role in modernizing land public transport.

“‘Yung consolidation na-explain na natin yan na it’s a very important component of the Public Utility Modernization Program, 70 percent nung ating transport sector ay already consolidated and kung kakausapin natin yung mga successful operators talagang sinasabi nila na napaka-importante ng consolidation,” Bautista said.

Bautista said that 70 percent of drivers and operators had have already consolidated into cooperatives or corporations as part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), adding that even its members had vouched for the benefits of modernization.

Bautista cited the inclusive benefits of PUV modernization—from the safety of commuters, efficiency of PUV operations and additional livelihood for transport workers, which eliminates the boundary system.

“‘Yung mga programa natin ay para rin naman sa taong-bayan ito, para sa ikabubuti ng transport sector–para sa ikabubuti ng mananakay. Yun lang lang naman talaga ang number one objective natin so we can provide yung tinatawag ko na CASA service—Convenient, Affordable, Safe, Accessible travel experience ng ating mga pasahero,” Bautista said.

Under the PUV Modernization Program, operators and drivers must organize a cooperative or corporation to establish a larger fleets of PUVs.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended the deadline of consolidation until December 31.