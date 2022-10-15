The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyeing the privatization of 9 regional airports, including Puerto Princesa International Airport, due to the government’s lack of funds to support its operations.

This includes the regional airports of Bohol, Laguindingan, Iloilo, Kalibo, Bacolod, Tacloban, and Siargao.

DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista said that they are already in talks with private companies to take over the airport operations through a public-private partnership (PPP).

“Pinag-aaralan nating ibahagi sa private sectors ang pagpapatakbo ng ilang regional airport. We will try to do a PPP with the private sector and with the new IRR (implementing rules and regulations) in PPP laws, hopefully eh maging attractive na sa private sector,” Bautista said.

Bautista also said that this change will make it easier and more enjoyable for people to fly, which will make airport operations run more smoothly.

The transport secretary said that the Tacloban airport, which was destroyed by a typhoon in January, is the most important regional airport.

