The Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and World Heritage Site in Cagayancillo and Siete Pecados Marine Park in Coron have been recognized by the tourism department for their effective management as marine protected areas (MPAs) in Palawan.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) conferred the recognition to the two marine parks last week during the recently concluded Central Philippines Tourism Expo 2024 at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Both marine parks have previously received the “Blue Park” designation from the Marine Conservation Institute (MCI), an organization that recognizes marine protected areas worldwide for exemplary ocean stewardship. Tubbataha was honored with the Blue Park Award in 2017 and Siete Pecados this year.

This designation follows a rigorous evaluation process conducted by marine scientists and conservation experts. The DOT certificate cited the two marine parks for their “outstanding and effective conservation.”

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park covers about 97,030 hectares of high-quality marine habitats containing three atolls and a large area of deep-sea habitat supporting advanced marine life.

The area is home to about 600 species of fish, 360 species of corals (which comprise about half of all coral species in the world), 11 species of sharks, and 13 species of dolphins and whales. It also serves as a nesting site for birds and marine turtles, making it a crucial habitat for these species.

Siete Pecados, on the other hand, is a popular marine park and snorkeling site in Coron. It is popular for its vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life.

The marine territory is a sanctuary for a variety of species, including colorful reef fish, sea turtles, and occasionally, small reef sharks. The waters around the islets are shallow and clear, making it an ideal spot for snorkeling. The coral gardens are teeming with life and are fairly accessible, even to beginner snorkelers.