DOT inks MOU on tourism education, training

“Through the signing of this MOU, we can work towards the strengthening of industry-led education and training, which will standardize academic and practical instructions with the end result of producing world-class tourism professionals,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said during the virtual signing ceremony.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding that would integrate tourism skills training on junior and senior high school education.

One of the MOU’s highlights is to have the Department of Education (DepEd), through its K-to-12 program, introduce technical and vocational education, which includes tourism skills training in public schools for junior and senior high school.

It will also pave the way for strengthening collaboration among concerned agencies and the private sector to develop Education Tourism as one of the country’s tourism products.

“We hope that this convergence will pave the way to a seamless transition from Senior High School to Higher Education, ensuring that our students are ready when they enter the industry,” she said.

Under the MOU, the DOT shall implement and coordinate projects to enhance tourism manpower skills in the Philippines and strengthen linkages and partnerships between academe and industry.

“With this MOU, you can count on the DOT to work tirelessly with other government agencies concerned and industry stakeholders in the development of agreed tourism industry training regulations,” Romulo-Puyat said.

The MOU on Convergence on Tourism Education and Training was signed by Romulo-Puyat, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, Commission on Higher Education Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III, TESDA Director-General Isidro Lapena, and Tourism Industry Board Foundation, Inc. Chairman Ma. Christina Aquino. (PNA)