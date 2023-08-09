The regional office of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in partnership with its provincial office has initiated a school-based training for high schools on the west coast to develop the students’ abilities in mechatronics and robotics, and their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

The DOST in the region said that with the Provincial Science and Technology Office-Palawan (PSTO-Palawan), they hope to to equip students with technical skills in mechatronics and robotics while also fostering vital cognitive skills that are valuable in various areas of study and work.

According to DOST Mimaropa, the unique geographical landscape of Palawan’s west coast has constrained students from accessing fields like mechatronics and robotics. The situation was further intensified by the pandemic, but with restrictions easing, they are reigniting their initiatives.

Schools like Quezon National High School (QNHS), Apurawan National High School (ANHS), and Little Baguio Maasin National High School (LBMNHS) participated in the event. The Champion Youth Philippines – West Coast group was also involved. The training was conducted with Khalsa Aid International.

During the training, students used micro-electronic kits provided by Khalsa Aid International. The introduction of mechatronics and robotics allowed students to develop skills in programming and electronics. Around 100 high school students participated.

Engr. Joseph Edward Venturillo, a trainer from Western Philippines University, made an observation about the students’ behavior and attitude towards robotics training. He noticed that they’re very eager and motivated when they are directly engaging with the robotics tasks.

He further expressed his belief that the creativity the students have displayed during their training can benefit them in their future endeavors or careers.

“The students are showing enthusiasm and desire while performing hands-on in learning robotics. I believe that the creativity they’ve shown can be used in their future,” he said.

Hyacinth Gero, a ninth-grade student from QNHS expressed that the training has expanded her understanding and knowledge in the areas of mechatronics and robotics.

She conveyed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to participate in the training program. “This training has broadened my knowledge in the fields of mechatronics and robotics. It also sparked my interest in science and technology-related fields. I am grateful that I was one of the students included in this training.”

Plans to extend the program to more schools on the west coast of Palawan are underway. Schools will have the opportunity to benefit from DOST’s education programs, including STARBOOKS and DOST-SEI scholarships.

STARBOOKS, known as the Science & Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosk Station, will provide students with access to science and technology resources, including materials related to mechatronics and robotics. DOST-SEI scholarships will be available to students who aspire to pursue careers in science and technology in the future.

With these resources, the DOST Mimaropa said students can further explore the world of science and technology, enhancing their understanding and knowledge in these fields.