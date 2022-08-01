- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) recently held a “masterclass” forum tackling the development and promotion of green energy.

This forum entitled “Island Green Energy Eco-Industrial Park Development Planning Masterclass Series: Second Session” was initiated by the DOST in MIMAROPA through its Provincial Science and Technology Center (PSTC) and held last July 14.

DOST MIMAROPA said the activity, which was held in Bataraza town in collaboration with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Western Philippines University (WPU), aims to showcase the province as an island for green energy that will demonstrate and use cleaner, more sustainable, and environmental-friendly technologies and practices that will aid in drawing investors and tourists.

The second session of the masterclass series focused on the Fundamentals of Green Energy Resource Mapping, Introduction to Eco-Industrial Park Development Planning, Fundamentals of Technology Management in the Context of Eco-Industrial Park Development, and the Palawan Island Power Development Plan 2014-2035.

It was attended physically by 13 participants from Palawan State University (PSU), WPU, Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), Municipal Planning Development Office of Bataraza (MPDO-Bataraza), PEZA, and Municipal Economic Enterprise Development Office of Bataraza (MEEDO_Bataraza); and virtually by 21 participants from WPU, Department of Energy (DOE), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), TUP-Manila, and TUP-Visayas.

The masterclass series has been divided into five phases or sessions that will serve as preparation for the production of a project concept paper for the use and reference of the country’s green energy and eco-industrial park adopters, agents, and enablers.

The other four sessions are intended for different areas in Palawan that may participate in and implement the framework for green energy and eco-industrial parks.

The first session was held in El Nido last June 22, 2022. Sessions include discussions on geoeconomics endowments and sociocultural characteristics of Palawan, Palawan energy and power demand and supply forecasts, fundamentals of green and smart energy, and managing green power technology.

The third to the fifth session that will fortify the strategies of promoting Palawan as a model island for green energy and eco-industrial park development will be conducted in Puerto Princesa City and San Vicente, Palawan this coming September to October 2022.

