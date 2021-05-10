DOST extends invention contest deadline

The Department of Science and Technology-MIMAROPA (DOST-MIMAROPA) and the DOST-Technology Application Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries to the 2021 Regional Invention Contest and Exhibits (RICE) in the MIMAROPA region until June 27, 2021.

The new schedule of the event proper will also be moved from its original dates of May 25-27 to August 10-12 this year.

The rescheduling intends to give due consideration to interested participants who are struggling to complete their requirements in light of the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bearing the theme “Imbensyon at Inobasyon Para sa Kalusugan, Kabuhayan, Kaayusan at Kinabukasan,” 2021 MIMAROPA RICE is encouraging more local inventors, designers, researchers, and students in the region to submit their inventions and research that may have a significant contribution to public order, morals, public health, and welfare.

There are five categories where both the public and private sectors can compete in: these are the Outstanding Invention (Tuklas Award), Outstanding Utility Model (Unlad Award), Outstanding Industrial Design (Banghay Award), Outstanding Creative Research (Likha Award), Outstanding Student Creative Research (Sibol Award) for High School and College Students.

New features are to be expected in this year’s implementation as the entire event will be held virtually for the first time. Participants in the final round will be required to submit video presentations which will then be posted on DOST-TAPI Page and entries with the highest engagement rate per category will be dubbed as the People’s Choice, a main criterion in the final judging.

On the other hand, Out-of-School Youths are now eligible to join either in the Creative Research Category or the Student Creative Research Category. Provided that entries are duly endorsed by the DOST-MIMAROPA and/or DOST-TAPI accredited inventor’s organization within the region.

Cash awards up to P50,000 await the 2021 RICE winners. Winners will represent the region in the National Invention Contest and Exhibits (NICE) next year.

You may submit your entry by filling out the google form: bit.ly/2021MIMAROPARICE. To download the 2021 RICE Rules and Criteria and needed entry forms per category, go to the link: cutt.ly/2021RICEDownloadableForm.

Pursuant to Section 4 of the RA 7459 also known as the Inventors and Invention Incentives Act of the Philippines, RICE is a biennial nationwide activity designed to encourage Filipino inventors and researchers to use their inventive capability by competing for cash rewards and recognitions.

For any questions and concerns, you may contact DOST-MIMAROPA through their email official@mimaropa.dost.gov.ph or via mobile number 09959726258.

