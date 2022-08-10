- Advertisement by Google -

The conduct of a proposal writeshop in Palawan for small enterprises and academic institutions will help to secure national funding for the needs of industry and help the oil problem through Palawan resources, said the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Ma. Anya Yasmin Roslin, head of Science for Change (S4C) Project Management Office, said Tuesday that the two-day proposal writeshop will help to increase proposals accepted from MIMAROPA and Palawan.

Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage the Philippine Economy (CRADLE), Business Innovation Through S&T for Industry Program (BIST), and Niche Centers in the Regions (NICER) are the three grant programs that DOST-S4C offers.

“Ang purpose talaga ng ating writeshop is to really provide our stakeholders access to funding, R&D investment. Particularly encourage them to conduct collaborative research and development for industrial competitiveness. And at the same time, capacity building for our HEI here in the province,” she said.

The DOST-S4C has only approved one project in MIMAROPA and no proposals yet from Palawan since grant programs started to roll out in 2017. The possible reasons cited by Roslin are the lack of orientation in some universities in accessing the funding, the pandemic, and the geographical location of the region.

“Baka hindi pa kami naka-touch base sa mga universities in terms of access to funding. At the same time, dumating din ‘yong pandemic. Onset ng aming implementation back in 2017 to 2018, ang trajectory namin talaga syempre pataas but of course came the pandemic. May mga force majeure na klase ng reasons as to why,” she said.

The department is working on capacitating state universities and colleges in MIMAROPA and Palawan. Under CRADLE, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) and higher education institutions (HEIs) will work together on research and development (R&D).

The HEIs will provide their expertise in R&D to help meet the needs of MSMEs. The department will provide funding of up to P5 million to accepted CRADLE projects to be completed in one to three years. The MSME is required to provide 20% of the project’s counterpart funding and to adopt the project’s output.

The MSMEs that are taking part all need help with product development, processing technology, and getting rid of waste.

The NICER, on the other hand, will tap Palawan State University (PSU) as its R&D center. The DOST scholars from PSU went back to the province after their masters’ studies in petroleum engineering in Malaysia to help the industry, Roslin added.

The expertise of graduates can help in activities such as enhancing oil recovery, flow assurance of wells, drilling fluid additives development, offshore structure consultation, and aid in the interpretation of data. If the PSU proposals are accepted, the funding could help to sustain oil and dictate market prices, she said.

“We can dictate the price of our oil sa market. Bababa ang presyo at kaakibat ng lahat ng gumagamit ng oil, post-harvest, transporatation. Kaya tumataas ang prices on our end kasi tumataas na ang operational expense particularly those using oil or gas. Once na meron tayo, makakatipid tayo,” she said.

The grant funding for NICER has no limit and it depends on the R&D output.

The process of technical evaluation for proposals across the country will be completed within 40 days by the directors and governing councils and DOST. The results will be released after the evaluation period, whether the proposal is approved or disapproved.

