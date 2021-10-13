As soon as pictures of huge flooding in southern towns and searches for missing people flooded social media, civic organizations and businesses all across Palawan started different fundraising campaigns for victims of Tropical Storm “Maring.”

Here is a list of donation drives we compiled to help the typhoon victims:

Project Ambagan

Project Ambagan is Palawan News’ primary donation initiative that is activated during calamities. Palawan News accepts both cash and in-kind donations such as clothes, food, and other essentials. Drop-off location is at Unit 19, Mercado de San Miguel, Barangay San Miguel, from 9AM to 6PM. Cash can also be donated through the following channels:

Gcash – 0907-352-3607 (Mia Almodal)

Paymaya – 0919-220-4782 (Redempto Anda)

Magtarabangan Kita!

This donation drive is based in El Nido and organized by Ten Knots, operator of the El Nido Resorts, through its Be GREEN program. The drive only accepts in-kind donations – slippers, shoes, blankets, canned goods, clothes, and toiletries – and can be dropped off at the Ten Knots Central Office (also known as the White House), which is open every day until 5PM. The drive will be open until October 18 only.

Oplan Kaagapay: Bayanihan Para sa Narra

Oplan Kaagapay is organized by JCI Philippines’ One Palawan Region. The organization accepts both in-kind and cash donations, but cash donations are preferred so shipping can be expidited. Drop-off point is at Shakey’s Pizza, Rizal Avenue. Cash can be sent through GCash – 0977-335-0601 (John Carlo Panaligan).

Tabang Narra

The Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa is accepting in-kind donations such as bottled water, face masks, clothes, hand sanitizers, hygiene kits, beddings, and canned goods for Narra residents affected by the flooding. Interested donors should contact Allan Naraga at 0949-110-3615.

Overland Palawan Donation Drive

Camping organizer Overland Palawan is accepting both cash and in-kind donations for Narra residents affected by the typhoon. Contact 0917-849-2577 (Joanne) or 0926-039-8670 (Aileen) for more details. Cash donations can be sent through GCash – 0917-849-2577.

Kap Russell’s Donation Drive

Local blogger Kap Russell Fernandez is accepting cash donations to buy fleece blankets for typhoon victims. Donations can be coursed through the following channels:

GCash – 0920-972-4526

BDO: 005040391219

Metrobank: 5763576095920

Iskawt Bayanihan

This donation drive is organized by the Eagle Scouts Organization Philippines through its Palawan chapter. They accept in-kind donations that can be dropped off at the BSP Training Center, Barangay Sta. Monica. Cash donations can also be coursed through the following:

GCash: 0927-806-7325

BDO: 011950105146

For more information, visit Agila Palawan’s Facebook page.

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Palawan Chapter

The humanitarian organization is holding a relief drive for all southern municipalities affected by the typhoon. In-kind donations can be dropped off at their headquarters at Valencia cor. H. Mendoza Street. Cash donations can be sent through here:

Bank: Philippine National Bank

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross Palawan

Account Number: 148810010515