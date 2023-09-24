In a bid to strengthen partnerships and improve the delivery of programs and services, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Palawan Provincial Office and the Palawan Public Employment Service Office Managers Association (PPMA) convened for their 3rd Quarter PESO Meeting at Fersal Hotel, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on September 15.

Mr. Demetrio A. Lopez, Jr., President of PPMA and Puerto Princesa City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager, led the event attended by 11 other PESO Managers representing various municipalities across Palawan.

The meeting’s agenda included preparations for the upcoming 23rd National PESO Congress and updates on DOLE-PESO programs.

Discussions covered the institutionalization of 20 Municipal PESOs in the province, the registration of the Palawan PESO Managers Association, and the submission of reports by all PESOs.

Dr. Carlo B. Villaflores, Provincial Director of DOLE Palawan Provincial Office, emphasized the importance of registration and encouraged collaboration with local government officials for institutionalization.

“Kakailanganin ninyo ito (registration) dahil ito ang mag-eempower ng inyong association in terms of administration and finances. Magtutulungan tayo… Tutulungan namin kayo para sa registration na ito, kasabay na rin ng pag-urge sa mga mayor ng mga LGUs na hindi pa institutionalized ang PESO para sa ikagaganda ng Public Employment Services natin dito sa Palawan,” he added.

Employment Facilitation Unit Head of DOLE Palawan Provincial Office Ma. Socorro U. Marquez provided guidance on the revised guidelines for job fairs and related reporting. She also discussed Local Recruitment Activities (LRA) and Special Recruitment Activities (SRA).

Highlighting the importance of accurate and complete data input, the session continued with a virtual re-orientation on the Statistical Performance Reporting System (SPRS) facilitated by Niña Kristel A. Leido from DOLE MIMAROPA Regional Office.

Engr. Charity R. Cabral, also from DOLE MIMAROPA Regional Office, led a discussion on the Philippine Standard Industrial Classification (PSIC) and Philippine Standard Occupational Classification (PSOC) by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The final topic covered Department Order 239 series of 2023, known as the “Guidelines in the Implementation of the Department of Labor and Employment Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP).” Discussions included DILEEP liquidation online and an overview of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD).