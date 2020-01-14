DOLE Palawan set to resume annual business inspection in February

Palawan chief labor and employment officer Luigi Evangelista said that the temporary suspension of inspection activities was ordered to prevent issues attached to inspectors examining establishments during the holiday season.

The local office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will resume its regular annual inspection of business establishments in the province in February after it was temporarily suspended in December 2019.

Palawan chief labor and employment officer Luigi Evangelista said that the temporary suspension of inspection activities was ordered to prevent issues attached to inspectors examining establishments during the holiday season.

“Sapagkat dyan ay iniiwasan lamang ng DOLE na mabahiran ng isipin na panahon ng kapaskuhan ay pumupunta ang mga inspector sa mga establishment. Ang usual na nangyayari ay February 1 nagri-resume na uli ang inspection at diyan nga ay nakalinya na sa mga programa ng DOLE na ang mga establisyemento, unang-una ang Puerto Princesa na isa sa may pinakamaraming employment,” he said.

He said that the regional office will prioritize establishments with more than 10 employees during the inspection.

Based on Article 128 of the Labor Code of the Philippines or the Visitorial and Enforcement Power, the DOLE secretary and authorized representatives shall have access to the employers’ records.

The enforcement power will allow representatives to question any employee, investigate facts, conditions or matters which may be necessary to determine violations that may aid in the implementation of the code and of any labor law, wage order or pursuant rules and regulations.

Evangelista said that inspections are unannounced visits to establishments included in the order coming from labor officials.

He explained that the process of inspections starts with the general authority to be issued by the DOLE Secretary to all labor inspectors of the country. The regional directors will then issue an inspection authority within the region of their scope. Stated within are the names of establishments that are subjected to inspection.

He said that DOLE Palawan would request an updated list of business establishments registered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and to coordinate with the city government for the list of business permit renewals.

“Sa ngayon ay magri-request kami ng updated na list ng updated business establishments sa Department of Trade and Industry para mas makita namin kung ano pa ‘yong existing na establishments. Minsan may naisusulat sa authority na nag-close na pala ‘yong business na ‘yon. Para maiwasan na ‘yon, ma-i-eliminate na agad ‘yong mga closed establishments,” he said.

