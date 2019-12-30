DOLE Mimaropa receives PRIME-HRM Maturity Level 2

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Mimaropa received recognition from Civil Service Commission (CSC) for accomplishing HR Maturity Level II for human resource systems, practices and competencies in relation with CSC’s Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM).

As a banner program, CSC assessed the maturity level of DOLE Mimaropa’s competencies, systems and practices in four (4) HR core systems: (1) recruitment, selection, and placement; (2) learning and development; (3) performance management; and (4) rewards and recognition.

The regional labor office obtained the Human Resource excellence award as it continuously finds a way to improve good governance and its delivery of services. For the moment, DOLE Mimaropa is hopeful to be a recipient of the bronze award next year.

Receiving the awards were Assistant Regional Director Mr. Bernardo B. Toriano, HRMO alternate Matilde B. Balbuena, Director of CSC Oriental Mindoro Field Office Nancy A. Asilo and HRMO Krystel Charisma A. Jumanoy. (LC/PIAMimaropa/Calapan)