Wed. Jan 1st, 2020

DOLE Mimaropa receives PRIME-HRM Maturity Level 2

Dec 31, 2019 Philippine News Agency

As a banner program, CSC assessed the maturity level of DOLE Mimaropa’s competencies, systems and practices in four (4) HR core systems: (1) recruitment, selection, and placement; (2) learning and development; (3) performance management; and (4) rewards and recognition.

In photo (L-R): Bernardo B. Toriano (Assistant Regional Director), Matilde B. Balbuena (HRMO alternate), Nancy A. Asilo (Director, CSC OrMin FO) and Krystel Charisma L. Jumanoy (HRMO) as they hold the certificates of recognition for human resource systems. (Photo courtesy PNA).

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Mimaropa received recognition from Civil Service Commission (CSC) for accomplishing HR Maturity Level II for human resource systems, practices and competencies in relation with CSC’s Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM).

As a banner program, CSC assessed the maturity level of DOLE Mimaropa’s competencies, systems and practices in four (4) HR core systems: (1) recruitment, selection, and placement; (2) learning and development; (3) performance management; and (4) rewards and recognition.

The regional labor office obtained the Human Resource excellence award as it continuously finds a way to improve good governance and its delivery of services. For the moment, DOLE Mimaropa is hopeful to be a recipient of the bronze award next year.

Receiving the awards were Assistant Regional Director Mr. Bernardo B. Toriano, HRMO alternate Matilde B. Balbuena, Director of CSC Oriental Mindoro Field Office Nancy A. Asilo and HRMO Krystel Charisma A. Jumanoy. (LC/PIAMimaropa/Calapan)

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Philippine News Agency

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Construction worker nabbed for peddling marijuana

Dec 31, 2019 Jayra Joyce Taboada

I MET JESUS ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Dec 31, 2019 Joel G. delos Reyes

Palaweños told not to forget Rizal’s heroism

Dec 31, 2019 Aira Genesa Magdayao