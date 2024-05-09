The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has urged job seekers to be wary of scammers who spread misinformation about DOLE’s assistance and livelihood programs.

The warning was issued after a Facebook page named the “Philippine Scholarship Facebook Page” wrongfully claimed that DOLE’s Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa ating Displaced or Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program is a scholarship grant.

“Ang TUPAD Program ay hindi cash or scholarship grant assistance sa mga mag-aaral. Ito ay public employment program na nagbibigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa mga disadvantaged workers na may edad 18 pataas,” noted the statement.

They also noted that other DOLE programs such as the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), Government Internship Program (GIP), and the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) had no additional fees, and was available for anyone who processed their documents in DOLE’s regional and field offices.

DOLE noted that while applying for some programs required fees for processing documents, such as the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) and permits for Occupational Safety and Health, the amounts are minimal.

Those with transactions with DOLE are encouraged to do so through official channels, such as the local DOLE or Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) branch, or the online registration and filing system through the QR codes provided in DOLE’s Facebook pages.