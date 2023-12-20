The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released Labor Advisory No. 28, Series of 2023, outlining the proper payment of wages for the special (non-working) day on December 26.

Signed by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on December 14, the advisory is in accordance with Proclamation No. 425, which declares December 26 as a special (non-working) day nationwide.

According to Labor Advisory 28, the “no work, no pay” principle shall be observed, unless there exists a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) allowing payment on a special day.

Employees working on the special (non-working) day are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Those working overtime on the said day should receive an extra 30 percent of their hourly rate.

If the special (non-working) day coincides with an employee’s rest day, additional compensation is required. In such cases, employees should be paid an extra 50 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

Workers rendering overtime on their rest day should receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for the day.