The Department of Justice has released 783 persons deprived of liberty, the Bureau of Corrections reported.

According to the Bureau of Customs (BuCor), the released PDLs hailed from various prison and penal facilities nationwide, including National Bilibid Prison (NBP), Correctional Institution for Women (CIW), Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF), and Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), among others.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla commended the resilience and perseverance of the PDLs, highlighting their ability to emerge stronger and wiser despite the challenges faced within prison walls.

The PDLs were freed through different legal mechanisms such as acquittal, parole, conditional pardon, cash bond, bail bond, expiration of maximum sentence, and expiration of maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), the bureau highlighted.

Remulla said that the release not only addresses prison congestion but also facilitates the reintegration of PDLs into mainstream society.

He also urged the released individuals to embrace their newfound freedom with determination and to seize the opportunity for a fresh start.

In line with efforts to decongest the national penitentiary, BuCor recently relocated 500 PDLs from NBP to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro.

The DOJ also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a reformed criminal justice system and providing opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives beyond incarceration.