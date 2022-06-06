The health department has warned the public to be careful for all waterborne diseases, including dengue and leptospirosis, during the rainy months.

During Friday’s virtual press briefing, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that there are numerous diseases that may be acquired from contaminated water.

She stated that the public should ensure a clean environment in order to avoid contracting diseases.

“Kasabay ng pag-ulan ay ang paglipana ng mga sakit dahil sa mga nakaimbak na mga tubig. Ang mga waterborne infectious diseases, influenza, leptospirosis and dengue,” she said.

“Ang mga gagawin para maiwasan ito ang pagbabakuna, pagtiyak na malinis ang kapaligiran partikular na ang lugar na maaaring pagimbakan ng tubig,” Vergeire added.

She added that leptospirosis is an animal-borne bacterial infection that spreads rapidly through floodwaters and infected wounds.

Everyone should avoid flooding and should be protected during floods.

“Iwasan po ang mga tubig baha pero kung hindi talaga maiiwasan ay magsuot tayo ng kapote o bota dahil kapag nakapasok sa sugat ang tubig baha na may halong ihi o dumi ng daga, aso, kambing at iba pa ay maari kayong magkasakit,” she said.

Concerning dengue, Vergeire advised the public to eliminate any stagnant water that may serve as mosquito breeding grounds.

Recently, MIMAROPA recorded 761 total dengue cases, of which 287 were from Palawan.