The Department of Health (DOH) has clarified in a public statement issued on May 7 that the acceptance period for their Pre-Service Scholarship Program (PSSP) has closed.

The statement was issued in an apparent response to social media posts claiming otherwise.

The DOH clarified this on their own Facebook page, noting that the scholarship was no longer accepting new scholars for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025.

“Currently, the scholarships are being transitioned to the Commission on Higher Education, which has the mandate of education assistance and support,” read the advisory.

The PSSP served as the department’s financial assistance program for marginalized and poor individuals who were taking medical and health-related courses. The scholarship was open to all Filipino students who were taking courses in medical technology, pharmacy, and midwifery.