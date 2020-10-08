DOH to launch Luzon-wide measles and polio vaccination drive

In 2019, DOH vaccinated around 92 percent of the total target population, however, the region recorded an outbreak with more than 2,000 cases of measles which considered as high risk.

The Department of Health (DOH) is set to conduct a Luzon-wide measles and polio supplemental vaccination on October 26 to November 25.

Dr. Mathew Medrano, DOH MIMAROPA Family Health Cluster head, stated this during the virtual Kapihan organized by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Palawan on Wednesday.

“Magkakaroon po tayo ng malawakang pagbabakuna sa Luzon para sa tigdas at polio. Simula po noong Agosto ay nakipagusap na tayo sa mga partners natin sa LGU, ang recommendation po natin ay pwede sa mga sick sites—pwede sa health center, magtatayo sila ng mga temporary sicksites para doon pumunta ang mga magulang. Ang supplemental vaccination ay ginagawa bilang dagdag proteksyon sa mga bata na wala pang limang taon,” he said.

In 2019, DOH vaccinated around 92 percent of the total target population, however, the region recorded an outbreak with more than 2,000 cases of measles which considered as high risk.

He said, around 280 cases of measles have been recorded in the region as of October this year.

“Considered talaga na high risk ang MIMAROPA at ang buong Pilipinas dahil mababa ang coverage natin sa mga nababakunahan natin. Kung maalala ninyo, last year ay naging maganda naman ang kinalabasan dahil we were able to vaccinate around 92 percent ng target population natin,” Medrano said.

“For 2018 ay mayroon tayong 187 measles cases, noong 2019 ay mahigit dalawang libo ay dyan tayo may outbreak, then as of October this year ay nakapagtala na tayo ng 280 cases ng tigdas, hindi pa tapos ang taon at mahigit na ‘yan sa kaso noong 2018,” he added.

Medrano also added that based on the study, there will be a possible outbreak if they do not saturate the target population for the supplemental vaccination.

He said there is a need to widen the coverage of their vaccination activities to prevent outbreak next year.

“Kailangan mapataas ang coverage ng bakuna natin ngayon para walang outbreak next year at ‘yon ang goal natin. Nakikita natin na every two years after ng vaccination activity at hindi ganoon kaganda ang naging pagbabakuna ng mga nakaraang taon ay nage-expect po tayo ng outbreak kung sakaling hindi mapipigilan,” he said.

According to Medrano, MIMAROPA remains free from polio.

Medrano reminded the public to practice standard preventive measures being imposed by the national government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Pinapaalala pa rin natin ang mga prevention measures kapag magco-conduct tayo ng ganitong activity. Mayroon pong mga steps na dapat sundin at limitado din ang bilang ng mga pupunta para safe, naka-schedule po ‘yan,” Medrano added.

