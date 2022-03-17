The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA has reported a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in MIMAROPA, as provinces eased quarantine classifications.

In a press conference on Tuesday, DOH regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod claimed the region’s weekly average cases are less than 100, which is lower than in prior months.

“Ang ating COVID-19 situation compared sa mga previous months ay talagang mababa na. We have very significant decline of COVID-19 cases, ang ating weekly average ay less than 100 although nagiging erratic ang ating new cases but generally it is on a downward trend,” Baquilod said.

Cherry Ann Candava, Nurse V DOH MIMAROPA, said there were only 212 remaining active COVID-19 cases, 127 of which were from Palawan province and 31 in Puerto Princesa City as of March 13.

She said that all recorded cases was local.

“Lahat ng ating aktibong kaso ay mga lokal cases na nakuha nila sa kanilang bahay at workplace. Kung makikita ninyo ay bumababa ang ating curve,” she said.

Some areas placed under Alert Level 1, including Puerto Princesa City, complied with the requirements of the classification such as low hospital bed utilization and high vaccination rate.

However, Baquilod clarified that the classification provinces depends on the decision of the National Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19.

” [Ang] Hospital bed utilization ay mababa na rin, less than 50 percent. Isa ito sa mga requirement for us to be on Alert Level 1 then ang vaccination rate as far as the coverage of second doses natin lalo na ‘yong sa ating priority groups,” he said.

“Nagre-rely lang kami sa ating national IATF with regards sa classification ng ating mga provinces either to Alert Level 1 or 2,” Baquilod added.

With the declined of COVID-19 cases, Baquilod said they continue to conduct disease surveillance, reminding the public to practice minimum public health standards.

“Anytime ay pwede bumalik ang COVID-19,” Baquilod said.