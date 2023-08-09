The Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), has rolled out fresh guidelines surrounding vaccine certificates for travelers to adapt to the current COVID-19 situation.

The health department said Wedneday in a statement that international visitors jetting into the country will no longer be burdened by the need to present their COVID-19 vaccination status or vaccination certificates. All international travelers, regardless of their immunization status, will be granted entry.

Those planning to leave the country should take note: vaccination prerequisites will be dictated by the destination country’s policies. The DOH has made an urgent call to outbound travelers to familiarize themselves with their target country’s vaccine mandates, preventing any travel hiccups.

It also said that the International Certificate of Vaccination for Prophylaxis, notably for the Yellow Fever Vaccine among other immunizations, for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and seafarers will be dependent on the stipulations set by their respective hiring agency or company.

These revamped guidelines echo the global efforts to strike a balance between safeguarding public health and easing international travel constraints, the DOH stated.

The DOH and BOQ have urged travelers to remain updated with shifting travel advisories and always prioritize their health and safety when moving across borders.

With these revised protocols, the DOH and BOQ emphasize their ongoing commitment to the dual goals of public health protection and facilitating smoother international journeys for citizens and visitors alike.