The Department of Health’s (DOH) Center for Health Development (CHD) MIMAROPA recognized the local government units (LGUs) in the region for achieving over 80% accomplishment in the Chikiting Ligtas vaccination drive.

Puerto Princesa achieved an accomplishment rate of 80.15%, ranking as the third-highest number of vaccinated children. Occidental Mindoro secured the top spot with 82.71%, followed by Romblon with 80.32%.

The Palawan towns of Quezon recorded an accomplishment rate of 85.71%, Rizal at 85.61%, Araceli at 83.35%, Bataraza at 82.35%, and Brooke’s Point at 80.10%.

The DOH continues to encourage LGUs to identify areas within their jurisdiction with a high number of unvaccinated children and redirect their efforts towards these areas. The goal is to achieve a vaccination coverage of 95% among the eligible population by June 15.

The “Chikiting Ligtas 2023: Join the Big Catch-Up, Magpabakuna para sa Healthy Pilipinas!” campaign is a nationwide supplemental immunization program targeting measles, rubella, and polio vaccinations for children.

According to UNICEF, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in approximately 67 million children worldwide missing out partially or entirely on routine immunizations between 2019 and 2021. The Philippines ranks second in East Asia and the Pacific Region and fourth globally in terms of the highest number of children with zero doses. From January 1 to March 18, 2023, the DOH has already recorded 225 cases, marking a 369% increase compared to the same period last year.

The DOH urged the public to support and participate in the Chikiting Ligtas 2023 campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children to promote a healthy Philippines.

