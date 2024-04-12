The Department of Health (DOH) is closely monitoring cases of illnesses associated with the increasing heat index across various parts of the country.

“The DOH is actively monitoring cases of heat-related illnesses,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

While specific data on cases is not yet available, the DOH has issued warnings to the public to remain vigilant for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, exhaustion, and stroke.

Symptoms range from muscle spasms and fatigue to loss of consciousness and seizures. In response to these warnings, the DOH advises individuals to avoid prolonged sun exposure, especially between noon and 4 pm, and to prioritize hydration.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines has provided essential guidelines for coping with high temperatures.

WHO recommends staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol, excessive caffeine, and sugary drinks.

They also suggest wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made of natural materials, ensuring children take breaks when playing outdoors, and minimizing strenuous physical activities.

WHO also advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and to seek shade and rest when necessary.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Palawan towns of Aborlan and Puerto Princesa are expected to experience dangerously high heat indices reaching up to 42°C over the weekend.