DOH MIMAROPA condemns ambush of Rescue 165 frontliner

The Department of Health (DOH)’s MIMAROPA arm has condemned the ambush Saturday of a pick up vehicle carrying frontline workers in Roxas town that led to the death of a provincial government nurse.

“The DOH CHD MIMAROPA firmly condemns all acts of violence perpetrated against our comrades-in-arms in the medical field. In the midst of all the difficulties that continuously scourge our health care system, they need our utmost support, respect, and prayers now more than ever,” the statement read.

Algerome Bernardo, a Rescue 165 nurse, was killed in the ambush in Sitio Stockpile, Barangay Dumarao, Roxas, perpetrated by still unidentified armed men. The driver of the vehicle was also hurt in the encounter.

The provincial government has accused the New People’s Army (NPA) as being behind the ambush.

“This gruesome incident is a huge affront to our already overwhelmed health care system, so we strongly demand justice. These past few months have already been tough for our healthcare workforce, not to mention the emotional, physical, and mental stress they have been through since the battle against COVID-19 began. Despite the danger and risk, they remained faithful to their sworn duties,” the statement added.

The health workers were traveling from Puerto Princesa City back to their base in Dumaran when armed assailants pelted the vehicle with bullets in Sitio Stockpile, Roxas town.

Rescue 165 nurse Aljerome Bernardo was hit in the chest and was killed immediately, while driver Alex dela Peña sustained bullet injuries. The two other passengers were unhurt in the encounter.

(With reports from Jane Tumalac)

About the Author Patricia Laririt