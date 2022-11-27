Victims of violence against women and children only need to report their abuse to the appropriate authorities in order to receive the services they require to get out of dangerous situations.

Dr. Sahlee Montevirgen Sajo, DOH MIMAROPA Center for Health Development Medical Officer IV, stated this during a virtual press conference held on Friday.

Survivors, according to Sajo, must be aware of it in order to benefit from such services.

They have to be aware of their rights, kasi minsan hesitant sila dahil ang mindset nila is baka isipin ng tao nag-iinarte lang sila,” Sajo said.

“But know their rights, know the services offered by the LGU. I think isang malaking puntos na yang dalawang yan para mabawasan ang VAWC,” she added.

Sajo explained that there should be no time limit placed on the end of the violence against women and children because, in the first place, there should not be any at all.

She further elaborated that programs on VAWC are incorporated in the DOH’s family health cluster.

“I am not so familiar with that because on our part on the non-communicable and mental health program we are focused on the aftermath or result of violence or abuse that women and children go through. But as to the clear program of the department it’s there,” she said.

About Post Author