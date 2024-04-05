The Department of Health through the Center for Health Development in Mimaropa cautioned residents to be on the lookout for an increase in dengue cases this El Niño season, as the Aedes mosquito’s breeding habits are enhanced during the hot and dry season.

The DOH-CHD Mimaropa Memorandum No. 47, Series of 2024 is encouraging all health centers to intensify their dengue prevention tactics, such as the Dengue 5S and Sabayang 4 O’clock from March to May this year, due to a forecasted increase in the transmission of the dengue virus during the hot season.

Aside from the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus reproducing rapidly in hot weather, the DOH-CHD said that the El Niño season also led to more people storing containers of water to make up for the scarcity.

These containers could lead to favorable breeding conditions for the mosquitoes in the following days.

The Dengue 5S strategy was implemented by the DOH in 2019, improving on the previous strategy to fight off the dengue virus.

The 5S include Search and Destroy, Self-protect, Seek consultation, Support fogging in outbreak areas, and Sustain hydration- the last S which was implemented to encourage LGUs in sustaining their own local hydration centers for those afflicted with the virus.

The Sabayang 4 o’clock Habit, another dengue prevention strategy from the DOH, included being vigilant in destroying mosquito habitats and implementing techniques during the peak activity time of the Aedes mosquito, two hours before the sunset.