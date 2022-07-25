- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Health (DOH) assured the public that it is ready to deal with the threat of a monkeypox outbreak, which has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement issued Sunday, July 24, DOH said that technical guidelines have been drafted, approved, and circulated for the surveillance, screening, management, and infection control of monkeypox as part of their preparation as early as May.

DOH issued the statement in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, the highest alarm on an emerging infectious disease.

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are still no traces of the virus that may have entered the country.

“Hanggang sa ngayon, wala pa rin pong nakitaan sa Pilipinas na pasok sa depenisyon ng isang suspect monkeypox case.” she said.

“The DOH will keep the Filipino public updated with factual information,” she added.