Dog shelter in Quezon town searching for responsible fur parents

Some stray dogs waiting to be adopted at Privately-operated Quezon Dog Shelter, We Love Animals (QDSWLA)

An animal shelter in Quezon town in southern Palawan is looking for responsible fur parents who might be interested in adopting stray dogs it has nursed to health and surrendered by owners who can no longer take care of them.

Privately-operated Quezon Dog Shelter, We Love Animals (QDSWLA) caretaker Marlyn Elefane said that in cooperation with the Dog Pound Unit of the Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAO) of their town, they are currently taking care of 17 stray and surrendered dogs in Barangay Alfonso XIII that are looking for families who might like to adopt them.



Quezon Dog Shelter, We Love Animals (QDSWLA)

“Katuwang kami ng dog pound unit ng MAO Quezon — kami ay nag-fo-foster ng aso mula sa kanila (MAO). Ang iba naman ay may mga residente na dinadala dito sa amin, ayaw ng alagaan, at sobrang dami na ng tuta nila,” said Elefane.

“Kapag nandito na ang mga aso, kami na ang nag-aalaga. Kapag may sakit na isinurender sa amin, ginagamit na namin ang resources namin upang maging healthy sila. Mahirap po mag-alaga dahil siyempre kailangan naming bumili ng food at gamot pero nasa mabuti naman silang kalagayan,” she added.

She said the supporter and owner of the Quezon Dog Shelter, We Love Animals is abroad.

Elefane said some of the owners of surrendered dogs had already returned to get them back, but they are looking for others can help the other dogs they have by adopting them to become members of their families.

“May mga kababayan tayo na nagpupunta dito to adopt. Tayo naman ay pinapayagan yon — we are looking for responsible owners. Pino-process po yon, gumagawa tayo ng agreement na dapat nilang alagaan talaga once na nag-adopt sila dito sa amin. Kailangang alagaan talaga nila ang mga aso,” she said.

Once the dogs are adopted, Elefane said part of their agreement is visiting them to check on their health and welfare.

