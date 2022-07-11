Two persons were injured following a heated argument with the owner of a dog who chased them while they were walking home in Quezon town Friday.

According to a police report, the victims, identified as Victor Tario Cario, 21, a farmer from Barangay Aramaywan, and Josilito Basit Panoril, 23, a fisherman from Barangay Isugod, got into a heated argument with the dog’s owner, identified as Salvador A. Bundal, a resident also of Isugod, after the latter’s dog tried to attack them.

The verbal confrontation led to the suspect attacking and injuring the two victims with a bolo. The victims were taken to the Quezon Medicare Hospital for treatment of their hack wounds.