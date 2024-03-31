The Department of National Defense issued a statement last Friday criticizing China for its inability “to conduct open, transparent, and legal negotiations” regarding the issue of the West Philippine Sea.

The statement was released in response to China’s justification of its aggressive behavior, which involved the use of water cannons against a Philippine supply mission on March 23.

The China Coast Guard ships’ use of powerful water cannons against the Unaizah May 4 resulted in damage to the vessel and injuries to its crew and military troops who were supposed to be rotated onto the BRP Sierra Madre, which is grounded at Ayungin Shoal.

“China’s defense ministry statement clearly reflects their isolation from the rest of the world on their illegal and uncivilized activities in the West Philippine Sea,” the DND said.

“It also shows the inability of the Chinese Government to conduct open, transparent, and legal negotiations. Their repertoire consists only of patronizing and, failing that, intimidating smaller countries,” it added.

The DND emphasized further that the global community is well aware that the Filipino people are not aggressors and will never initiate conflict or seek trouble.

Similarly, it said that Filipinos will not be intimidated into silence, nor will they be forced into submission or subservience.