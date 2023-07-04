DMCI Power Corporation’s newly constructed 2-megawatt power plant in Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, has commenced commercial operation after undergoing testing and the subsequent switch-on ceremony on Monday, July 3rd.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) general manager Engr. Rez Contrivida personally visited the newly established power plant to witness and provide assistance during the testing and commissioning phase, leading up to the start of its commercial operation.

According to PALECO, the establishment of the power plant is a crucial step towards improving power quality and reliability in Brgy. Rio Tuba, which has one of the largest populations in Bataraza.

Additionally, PALECO explained that it will reduce system loss for the cooperative as electricity will no longer have to traverse long transmission lines to reach the member-consumer-owners (MCOs) of PALECO in the municipality.

Following successful testing and commissioning, the Tarusan Recloser (from Brgy. Tarusan to Brgy. Rio Tuba) will be illuminated using island mode operation.

This means that it will be separated from the Palawan Main Grid, and the power supply to the area’s MCOs will be solely provided by the DMCI power plant.

During the event, Engr. Contrivida emphasized that the establishment of the plant in Brgy. Rio Tuba fulfills the cooperative’s commitment to the MCOs in the respective barangays, which was promised during the recently concluded 41st Annual General Assembly Meeting on May 20.

The ceremony was attended by Dir. Efren B. Abejo, Chairperson of the PALECO Board of Directors (BODs), Dir. Nila G. Momo from District VII, comprising the Municipalities of Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola, Bataraza, and Balabac, Bb. Neriza S. Regal, the Area South Department Manager, Engr. Rogelio B. Baylon, Jr., the Technical Services Department Manager, and other employees of the cooperative.

Also present were board member Ryan D. Maminta, a member of the Palawan Provincial Council, Nelson D. Acob, the barangay captain of Brgy. Rio Tuba, along with his Barangay Council, DPC personnel, and residents of Brgy. Rio Tuba.