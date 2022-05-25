A diver lost consciousness underwater due to a faulty scuba equipment while diving at the Tubbataha Reefs Tuesday.

The female diver was reportedly part of a group aboard the dive boat MY Narayana on tour of Tubbataha.

The victim was eventually revived after the boat’s personnel applied after emergency personnel conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her.

Responding personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the rescued diver was brought to Puerto Princesa City aboard BRP Suluan (MRRV 4406) after she complained of dizziness and difficulty of breathing.

“The PCG District Palawan medical team boarded BRP Suluan and proceeded to MY Narayana located in the vicinity waters off Inagawan, Palawan, for a medical evacuation,” the PCG statement said.