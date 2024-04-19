The City Housing Office has started the distribution of temporary housing units at Pineda Road in Barangay San Pedro for residents of barangays Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa who were displaced by the fire on February 7.

City housing head Nancy Pedrosa said 175 families from Bagong Silang and 183 from Pagkakaisa drew lots for their unit assignment in the temporary shelter where they will stay while waiting for their permanent relocation in Brgy. Irawan. She said the number is not yet final and may still increase as they are still not inished with their validation of the list of the fire victims.

“Hindi pa yan yung saktong bilang kasi may ina-address pa kaming issues at cocerns ng ating mga residente na naapektuhan ng sunog,” Pedrosa said.

She added that the beneficiaries can already transfer to the shelter where the city government will also assist them to transport their belongings.

Meanwhile, Pedrosa said they encountered minor problems during the draw lots where residents whose names were missing from their records.

“May mga cases kasi na during inventory, although nasa listahan sila, lumalabas na magulang ang may-ari ng bahay, iki-claim ng anak. And then later on, pupunta sa opisina si magulang, sasabihin bakit wala na sila sa listahan,” she elaborated.

“And then may mga cases din na nai-inventory namin ay mga renter lang. Yung record kasi namin, every two-three years nagva-validate kami at nagka-conduct ng inventory,” she added.

She said they prioritized senior citizens and persons with disabilities who they assigned to units that would be comfortable for them.

She further stated that once their permanent relocation is completed and given clearance for occupancy, they can immediately transfer. She however said they do not have exact date and time for it.

“Depende yan sa magiging progress and development ng paglilipatan nila,” she said.

She also said they encountered cases where fire vicims who already have received relocation but have yet to construct their houses and are requesting to be accomodate at the temporary shelter.

“Meron silang two-three months para mai-prepare nila yung lote nila,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bagong Silang Punong Barangay Rene Balacanta said is also requesting for additional accomodation for his constituents who were not included in the initial list of beneficiaries.

He said there are 27 households from his barangay who were already given relocation in Brgy. Mangingisda but has not yet constructed their houses after encountering problems.

“Hindi pa sila nakapatayo ng bahay dahil nagkaroon pa ng problema doon sa lote na binigay sa kanila dahil meron ding mga claimants. So kahapon lang napuntahan ng ati-squatting team at awa ng Diyos ay naresolba rin,” Balacanta said.

“Pero ang nangyari, hindi pa nakapatayo ng bahay kaya most probably hihilingin ko na tumagal muna sila dito kahit na tatlong buwan lang habang ginagawa pa yung bahay nila sa Brgy. Mangingisda,” he added.

Some of the residents said they are still waiting for financial assistance from the government to be able to start constructing their houses.