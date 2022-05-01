Kalayaan town in the West Philippines Sea marked its 44th year since discovery, paying tribute to Filipino navigator Tomas Cloma who discovered and first set foot on the island.

The 9-day celebration was kicked off with a wreath-laying ceremony to the monument of Cloma in the Pagasa Island by the local officials and government soldiers.

“The activity is significant for the reason that it is the first time Tomas Cloma was given honor since the start of occupation here in Pagasa Island,” Lt Rey S. Tibay, island commander, said.

- Advertisement -

Photo courtesy of Joint Task Unit Pag-asa

Cloma discovered Pagasa Island in 1947.

The 44th founding anniversary festivities started on April 29 and will run until May 7.

The activity was spearheaded by the local government unit headed by town mayor Roberto Del Mundo, vice mayor Ornopia, supported by the different government agencies coming from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police headed by its island commander, LT Rey S. Tibay.