DILG holds constitutional reform roadshow in Romblon

Present during the roadshow were Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic, DILG-Romblon Provincial Director German Yap; and Emmylou Magno and Armando Golifardo, both Regional Project Officer of Center for Federalism and Constitutional Reform (CFCR). (Photo Courtesy: Odiongan Public Information Office)

The series of activities, entitled as Constitutional Reform (CORE) Provincial Roadshow, was composed of town hall meeting and dialogue with the local government officials held at Senior Citizen’s Building in Odiongan and a constitutional reform convention held in Budiong Covered Court in the same town.

ODIONGAN, Romblon — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) – Romblon in coordination with the Center for Federalism and Constitutional Reform (CFCR) – Mimaropa conducted a series of activities in the province of Romblon last December 11 to campaign constitutional reform in the country.

The series of activities, entitled as Constitutional Reform (CORE) Provincial Roadshow, was composed of town hall meeting and dialogue with the local government officials held at Senior Citizen’s Building in Odiongan and a constitutional reform convention held in Budiong Covered Court in the same town.

Armando Golifardo, Regional Project Officer of CFCR, discussed during the roadshow the four pillars of CORE which are: “Pagyamanin ang Probinsiya, Paluwagin ang Metro Manila”; “Gobyerno para sa Tao, Hindi Para sa Trapo”; “Bukas na Ekonomiya nang Lahat may Pagasa”; and “Bagong Konstitusyon para sa Bagong Henerasyon.”

Meanwhile, Emmylou Magno, Regional Project Officer of CFCR, reiterated during her message the rulling of the Supreme Court increasing the internal revenue allotment (IRA) of local government units (LGUs).

She also added that implementing the ruling will give LGUs enough budget “to properly serve the Filipino people and will not delay the delivery of basic services”.

According to DILG-Romblon, the roadshow was attended by more than 1,000 participants from different municipalities in the province including Barangay Local Government Units and Local Government Units officials. (PJF/PIA-Mimaropa/Romblon)