DILG conducts info drive for safety seal certification in Roxas

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Roxas town conducted an orientation on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2021-53 or the Implementing Guidelines of the Safety Seal Certification Program last Wednesday, July 14.

The orientation was held to ensure the effective implementation of the said circular and the Joint Memorandum Circular 21-01 of the DILG, Department of Labor, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism and Department of Health as a requirement for the grant of the safety seal certifications of business establishments.

Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Ann Marie Salvie H. Ylagan explained that the certificate will be issued to business establishments that are compliant with minimum public health standards.

“Based sa IATF Resolution no. 87, inatasan ang ilang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya ng DTI, DOLE, DOH, DILG at DOT na gumawa ng implementing guidelines para sa safety seal certification program. Ang objectives niyan ay para ma-assure ung general public na ang mga public at private establishments na pinupuntahan nila ay sumusunod sa mga ipinatutupad na mga minimum health standards laban sa COVID-19 at para ma-encourage na rin ang lahat na gamitin na ang staysafe.ph bilang digital contact tracing application,” Ylagan stated.

“Kapag merong safety seal ang isang opisina o establishment, may kumpiyansa ang mga tao na ito ay ligtas na puntahan dahil sumusunod at nagpapatupad ito ng mga minimum health standards laban sa COVID-19,” she added.

“Kaka-launch pa lang nito noong Miyerkules dito sa Roxas. In-orient muna ang mga LGU head of offices para maging aware sila about the program at makapag-apply sila for the safety seal certification once ma-comply nila ang mga requirements. Sa ngayon, BFP at PNP station pa lang ang nabibigyan ng safety seal certification,” she said

Once an office or establishment applies for certification, the concerned agencies will inspect it and if all requirements are complied with, they will be issued with the certificate.

