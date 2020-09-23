DICT urged to evaluate telco performance in Palawan

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez said in his approved resolution on Tuesday that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has previously summoned the major telcos operating in Palawan to address long-overdue complaints on connectivity problems, the bandwidth capabilities vis-à-vis with the subscription rate and internet capacities in most areas.

The Palawan provincial board has urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and National Telecommunications and Communications (NTC) to review the operations of telecommunication companies (telcos) in the province.

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez said in his approved resolution on Tuesday that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has previously summoned the major telcos operating in Palawan to address long-overdue complaints on connectivity problems, the bandwidth capabilities vis-à-vis with the subscription rate and internet capacities in most areas.

“This proposed measure requests DICT and NTC, in line with the present administration’s desire to improve connectivity services even in remote areas, to conduct a review on the telcos in Palawan,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said improved telecommunications services are highly sought because the internet is also critical for the frontliners considering that they are working remotely due to the health crisis brought by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), he said.

In addition, Rodriguez said that the need for better and faster internet and mobile connectivity will be useful, particularly during the new educational method wherein face-to-face classes are prohibited.

