DICT to fast-track completion of connectivity project in Palawan

Board member Cesario Benedito said Tuesday in his privilege speech that this is DICT’s response to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s July 28 approved resolution requesting the agency to allocate funds under the national broadband program to improve internet services in the province.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is set to speed up the completion of its connectivity project in Palawan.

Board member Cesario Benedito said Tuesday in his privilege speech that this is DICT’s response to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s July 28 approved resolution requesting the agency to allocate funds under the national broadband program to improve internet services in the province.

“We have passed and approved a resolution on July 28 requesting DICT to allocate funds through the national broadband program to improve the internet services in Palawan. The DICT Luzon Cluster responded to our letter,” Benedito said.

Based on the letter which Benedito read, DICT said there is an existing plan to establish interconnectivity in the province. However, this may reach 2022 to materialize.

As of now, there are 42 free Wi-Fi sites in different areas — Aborlan, Busuanga, Dumaran, Roxas, and Taytay.

“Please be advised that the DICT national broadband program has plans on establishing interconnectivity between island through submarine communications and cable installation. However, the marine survey will be held in 2021 and the cable installation shall proceed by 2022,” the DICT said in the letter.

“In the meantime, free Wi-Fi for all are available in several public places within the province of Palawan. As of this writing, there are 42 free Wi-Fi sites in Palawan,” it added.

In 2019, the department announced that it is exploring the possibility of bringing high-speed broadband access to rural areas of the country, including Palawan to promote economic development.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts