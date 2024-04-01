The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has recently reactivated the “dead” FreeWiFi4All sites in 10 island locations in the province of Palawan.

Among the reactivated sites arethe Busuanga Municipal Hall, Coron District Hospital, Culion Municipal Hall, Linapacan Municipal Hall, Mangsee National High School in Balabac, Sitio Tagtigum Rabor in Balabac, Cagayancillo Municipal Hall, Dumaran Municipal Hall, Dumaran Park, and Dumaran Gymnasium.

In a press release, the DICT said that through the combined efforts of the provincial engineer and onsite coordinators of each location, they successfully restored the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) connection to these sites.

DICT added that this is a testament to the commitment of the government to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone has equal access to information and opportunities.

The Free Wi-Fi for All Program provides free, fast and secure internet access in public places across the Philippines, such as hospitals, basic education institutions, state universities and colleges, airports and seaports, terminal, among others. (GATS/PIA MIMAROPA)