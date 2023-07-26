The provincial board has granted approval to a resolution urging the foreign affairs department to introduce and establish apostille services in Palawan.

Derived from the French word “certification,” apostille is a simplified form of international authentication recognized under the Hague Convention of 1961.

Board Member Ryan Maminta said Tuesday, 25 July, that the measure he authored aims to cater to the needs of Palaweños who require authentication of their documents’ origin and validity for use overseas.

Resolution No. 1304-23, which is titled “Resolution Respectfully Requesting the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through Secretary Enrique Manalo, to Establish Apostille Services in DFA-Puerto Princesa Consular Office, Province of Palawan,” was approved during their regular session.

It urges the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to introduce apostille services at its Puerto Princesa Consular Office.

According to Maminta, the implementation holds significance as it will streamline the authentication process for a wide range of public documents for Palaweños.

“Apostille services are essential to assist our fellow Palaweños who require authentication for their documents, which they may use for international or local requirements,” stated Maminta.

The apostille serves as evidence of authentication for different types of public documents, such as court records, administrative documents like birth, marriage, and death certificates, medical and health certificates, police records, patents, notarial acts, and official certificates issued by Filipinos, which can be utilized either internationally or domestically.

At present, only 11 consular offices across the country offer similar services. These offices are located at DFA ASEANA, CO NCR WEST (SM Manila); CO NCR Northeast (Ali Mall); CO NCR South (Alabang Town Center); CO NCR East (SM Megamall); CO Pampanga (Robinsons Starmills); CO La Union (CSI Mall); CO Cebu (Pacific Mall Mandaue); CO Iloilo (Robinsons Place); CO Davao (SM Davao) and CO Cagayan de Oro (SM Downtown Premiere). However, these offices are situated far from the province of Palawan.

“In our resolution, we also appeal to our representatives in Congress to assist us by providing their favorable endorsement to Secretary Manalo in relation to this matter,” added Maminta.

Maminta noted that the request is also grounded in consultations with the DFA-PPC Consular Office, led by Carolina Constantino. The basis for the request aligns with the requirements of Palaweños and takes into account the current status of the province as a prominent global tourism destination, as well as its potential as an investment area.

He noted that the approval of the resolution marks a step forward in ensuring that Palaweños can easily access apostille services within their province, eliminating the need to travel long distances to avail of this authentication process.

Once implemented, Maminta said this service will undoubtedly facilitate smoother transactions and contribute to the overall convenience and efficiency of document processing for the people of Palawan.