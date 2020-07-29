Designation of “Frontliner’s Day” proposed

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta is proposing to designate every March 16 as “Palawan Pandemic Frontliner’s Day”.
“This is to recognize the sacrifices and efforts of our frontliners. It is worth remembering if we have Palawan Pandemic Frontliners Day which will be celebrated every year,” Acosta said.
Acosta also proposed a resolution requesting three congressional representatives of Palawan to sponsor a bill declaring March 16 of every year as Pandemic Frontliners Day.
The matter has been referred to the committee on rules and laws for further discussion.
