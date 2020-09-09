DepEd to hold webinar series on protection of child’s rights

In a press statement released by the DepEd, Tuesday, the DepEd announced that they will conduct a webinar with the theme: “Isulong! Karapatan ng Bata sa Panahon ng COVID-19 to ensure the quality education upholding the rights and protection of the children in the COVID-19 environment”.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will be conducting a 14-episode webinar for parents, school leaders, and teachers that aims to capacitate them on child rights and protection in education in the time of COVID-19, and positive discipline in education for parents and guardians.

In a press statement released by the DepEd, Tuesday, the DepEd announced that they will conduct a webinar with the theme: “Isulong! Karapatan ng Bata sa Panahon ng COVID-19 to ensure the quality education upholding the rights and protection of the children in the COVID-19 environment”.

“As part of the Department of Education’s efforts to deliver relevant quality education and uphold child rights and child protection in the COVID-19 environment, DepEd, through the Office of the Undersecretary for Legal Affairs in collaboration with the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP) will be holding a series of webinars with the theme: Isulong! Karapatan ng Bata sa Panahon ng COVID-19,” the statement said.

The 14-episode webinar series will be conducted for the whole month of September and the first week of October.

The webinar series is recognized by the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP), as a professional development program recognized and attendees will be able to award professional development credit units, following applicable DepEd issuances.

The DepEd is encouraging educators to watch the webinars that are in line with learning continuity plan (LCP).

The first webinar session started Monday, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with children’s rights in education and to development as topics, sessions on child rights are scheduled on September 8, 14, and 15, while session about positive discipline in education episodes for parents and guardians is scheduled on September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7 and for child protection, is scheduled September 28 to October 2.

The series of webinars is to be conducted by the department in partnership with UNICEF-Philippines, Stairway Foundation, and Save the Children Philippines and will be live-streamed on DepEd Philippines Facebook page.

