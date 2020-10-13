DepEd prepares for limited face-to-face classes

“At the moment, there are no face-to-face classes but the DepEd is really preparing for it,” DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said in a television interview.

An Education official said Monday the Department of Education (DepEd) is preparing for the limited face-to-face classes in areas with no reported coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Admitting that there are some errors in the self-learning modules (SLMs) distributed to the students early this month, Umali requested understanding from the public over the SLMs, which skipped quality assurance.

“Itatama po natin yan. Tayo ay nagsisikap na maging perpekto ang lahat. Sisikapin po natin kahit hindi perpekto ang ating sitwasyon (We’ll correct the errors. We’re doing our best to make everything perfect. We’ll do everything even if our situation is not perfect),” Umali said.

Despite the few errors spotted on the modules, Umali told parents not to worry because “the 667 million SLMs, in general, had been printed correctly”.

On Oct. 5, public school classes nationwide opened following the DepEd’s Blending Learning Program and about 22.5 million learners in public schools study through modules, radio, television, and the internet.

DepEd error watch

Meanwhile, the DepEd on Monday started DepEd Error Watch in response to numerous reports on errors found in various learning materials.

In Department Memorandum 00-1020-0138, the DepEd said the initiative’s goal is to receive and collate errors spotted on the self-learning modules, other printed materials, DepEd TV, DepEd TV YouTube Channel and the DepEd Commons.

It added the errors will be forwarded to appropriate offices for validation and correction.

“The Curriculum and Instruction and Administration strands, and all other concerned offices are finalizing systems and processes to appropriately error reports,” the DepEd said.

Reports may be sent to the DepEd Error Watch through email at errorwatch@deped.gov.ph; text and Viber, 09616805334; Facebook Messenger, @depederrorwatch; and Workchat, http://deped.workplace.com/groups/616392985671470/. (PNA)