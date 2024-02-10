Two newly appointed assistant schools’ division superintendents in Palawan recently paid a courtesy visit to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Dr. Rafael Manalo and Rodel Magnaye told reporters they will ensure that the concerns of all public schools in their respective area assignments will be addressed.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Rodel Magnaye in a media interview on Saturday (Photo by Rachel Ganancial)

Prior to transfer, Manalo served the same post in Oriental Mindoro, while Magnaye’s recent assignment was from Occidental Mindoro.

“Nag-usap na kami na hahatiin namin, halimbawa ako sa north at siya sa south. Para may focus on walang mani-neglect na isang paaralan sa ating division,” Manalo said. (Rachel Ganancial, PIA)