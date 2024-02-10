Dr. Rafael Manalo speaks before local media on Tuesday's visit to Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Photo by Rachel Ganancial)

Two newly appointed assistant schools’ division superintendents in Palawan recently paid a courtesy visit to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Dr. Rafael Manalo and Rodel Magnaye told reporters they will ensure that the concerns of all public schools in their respective area assignments will be addressed.

Prior to transfer, Manalo served the same post in Oriental Mindoro, while Magnaye’s recent assignment was from Occidental Mindoro.

“Nag-usap na kami na hahatiin namin, halimbawa ako sa north at siya sa south. Para may focus on walang mani-neglect na isang paaralan sa ating division,” Manalo said. (Rachel Ganancial, PIA)

