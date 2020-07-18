DepEd inviting applicants for online teachers

The announcement was posted in the department’s FB page with a message: “Ikaw ba ang susunod na DepEd Teacher-Broadcaster?

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced vacancies for teacher-broadcasters who will be tasked with producing video and audio production of teaching materials for use of DepEd TV, DepEd Radio, and DepEd Teleradyo.

The announcement was posted in the department’s FB page with a message: “Ikaw ba ang susunod na DepEd Teacher-Broadcaster?

Applicants are encouraged to submit a 5-minute demo video and apply online at http://bit.ly/depedtbaf

In its memorandum issued Thursday, the DepEd stated it needs between 86-172 teacher-broadcasters who have masteries on subject matters in some 20 competencies.

The qualifications for applicants are as follows; mentally fit, outgoing, creative, socially savvy, computer and smartphone literate, preferably with experience in video or social media content creation, with experience in public speaking, speech, and drama, or performance, can commit to attending webinars and training, and must be able to have a technical support team who will be helping in the recording and editing of video and audio episodes.

They must have a camera phone, strong broadband, fiber and/or LTE Internet connection.

The teachers who are interested to apply must register at bit.ly/depedtbaf upload resume and brief profile, and must submit a 5-minute video demonstrating his/her mastery on the applied subject/grade level on or before July 24.

The applicants may watch the sample video at https://bit.ly/TeachingDemoVideo

The applicants must be in proper teacher uniform and must discuss in 5 minutes the first portion of the first lesson of the grade level and subject they are applying for as defined by the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs) posted at https://www.commons.deped.gov.ph/melc

And the video must be in landscape mode, recorded in 720p format, and in a classroom setting taking into consideration the 20 competencies/criteria, the reference video and the MELCs.

Those who will make it to the list will undergo extensive training to be conducted by TV and radio personalities and experts. They will also be detailed for such specific and special tasks for SY 2020-2021.

The applicants who will be selected based on registration information and submitted videos will be examined by the division and the region before it will be finalized.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.