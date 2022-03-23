The Department of Education (DepEd) has cleared 72 schools in Palawan for the expanded limited face-to-face classes, which will begin on Monday, March 28.

In a memorandum dated March 21, DepEd regional director Nicolas Capulong issued a partial list of 72 schools permitted to undertake limited face-to-face (LF2F) classes following validation and monitoring from March 14 to 18.

He stated that implementation should follow DepEd and Department of Education Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2021 or the Operational Guidelines on the Implementation of Limited Face-to-Face Learning Modality.

“Upon recommendation of monitoring teams, this office releases the partial list of the qualified and approved schools to implement LF2F classes in the said (Schools Division Office) SDO,” he said.

Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa, on March 22, also directed all concerned personnel and schools through Division Memorandum No. 103, Series of 2022, to implement the LF2F classes on March 28.

SDO Palawan spokesperson Maylyn Dilig said on Tuesday that there are 72 schools approved, 66 of which are public and six of which are private.

Students who will not participate in LF2F will continue to study through modular learning, according to her.

Dilig reiterated that LF2F is voluntary.

“Ito na po ang isalang muna sa face-to-face ang mga approved. May division validation din in preparation sa expansion para ma-ensure natin na compliant ang mga schools. Voluntary naman po ito, yung mga hindi sasalang sa F2F, modular pa rin,” Dilig said.

Teachers are also instructed to undertake well-documented simulations of face-to-face class implementation and orientation of parents, students, teaching and non-teaching professionals, partners, and stakeholders.

The schools participating, both private and public, are from Narra, Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Quezon, Rizal, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Coron, Culion and Busuanga.