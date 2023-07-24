The environment department and the management of the underground river park are planning a correction survey to fix the issues caused by past erroneous cadastral surveys in Barangay Cabayugan.

Elizabeth Maclang, superintendent of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP), has stated that, with the assistance of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), they will begin conducting the survey to address the issues caused by the inaccurate cadastral surveys in the aforementioned barangay.

She explained that all four previously conducted cadastral surveys will be canceled to make way for the correction survey.

“Lahat ng 4 na ginawang surveys is now considered a failure and erroneous. Canceled na ito ng DENR. Itong gagawin nating correction survey will correct and address yung mga land ownership conflicts ng community and address yung issues ng illegal land conversion and encroachment ng ating forestlands,” she said.

Maclang said that all alienable and disposable lands and land titles overlapping forest and timber lands will be subjected to the correction survey, except for the 40 meters declared as easement zones.

The correction survey will commence on Tuesday, July 25th.