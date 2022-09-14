- Advertisement by Google -

Palaweños can now process the application for land titling after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) lifted the almost five-year moratorium in March.

Officer-in-Charge DENR-PENRO Felizardo Cayatoc said Wednesday, with the lifting of land titling suspension in Palawan in March 2022, they are expecting a volume of applications, land claims, and conflicts.

On March 9, DENR officially lifted the suspension on the issuance, processing, and approval of survey authority, survey plans, and public land applications in the entire palawan.

DENR initially lifted the suspension in only eight municipalities, namely Culion, Rizal, Busuanga, Roxas, Taytay, Balabac, Narra, and Brooke’s Point on March 2.

“We will be flooded with applications and tataas ang aming land claims and conflict dahil maaaring magkaroon ng mga petition and protests kasi may mga isyu sa lupain like encroachment, trespassing, mga ganon,” he told Palawan News in an interview.

He said the lifting of land titling in Palawan would also benefit the local government units and help the economy by collecting real property taxes.

“Titles can generate revenue kasi makaka-impose na sila ng collection, doon sa mga real taxes from real property sa mga lugar na ‘yon,” he said.

Cayatoc also expects that there will be no other suspensions to be implemented in Palawan following the more strict land titling process and requirements.

Included in the major requirements are barangay clearance, which was previously under the minor requirements, and geotagged photos of improved land area to establish ownership.

“Inaayos ang mga mitigating measures or additional requirements para maiwasan ang mga problema kung saan yon ang naging basis sa pag suspend ng land titling sa Palawan,” Cayatoc said.

“Most likely maghihigpit sa requirements halimbawa kung magiimbestiga ay hindi na lang basta picture kundi yong geotag na dahil real time at may coordinates,” he added.

The DENR suspended land titling in Palawan in 2015 after former secretary Ramon Paje cited numerous cases of land titles.

