The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mimaropa office has unveiled “Kosi,” a mascot representing the Philippine hanging parakeet, as the flagship species for the Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park in Romblon, in a recent initiative to promote conservation efforts in the region.

The the environment department said this species, designated in Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Resolution No. 2020-04, symbolizes a “beacon of hope” for biodiversity conservation and community cohesion.

This initiative coincides with the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the area’s designation as a protected zone, emphasizing the bird’s significant role in seed dispersal, ecosystem stabilization, and pollination.

At the unveiling of Kosi, key officials were in attendance, including DENR Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Felix Mirasol, Jr., Magdiwang Mayor Arthur Rey Tansiongco, Assistant Regional Director Maximo Landrito, Romblon PENRO Cesar Odi, and Rodney Galicha from Bayai Sibuyanon.

The event also saw full participation from the DENR staff in Romblon, who came out in strong support of the initiative.